Korea Investment CORP Buys 5,384 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $66,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 1,374,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,336,447. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

