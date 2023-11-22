Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,204 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 783,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,944. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.