Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,640 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $79,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. 213,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,512. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

