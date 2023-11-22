Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,029 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $59,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,772. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

