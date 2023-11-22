Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $81,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 168,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $49,498,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 220,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.