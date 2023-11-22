Korea Investment CORP Purchases 26,037 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $76,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.95. 268,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,808. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.