Korea Investment CORP Purchases 35,719 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of MSCI worth $52,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $531.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,945. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

