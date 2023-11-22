Korea Investment CORP Sells 165,743 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 165,743 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $65,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

GM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592,551. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

