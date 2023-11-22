Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,785 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $57,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $437.05.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.