Korea Investment CORP Sells 53,144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,144 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $77,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

