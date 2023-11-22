Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $84,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. 423,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

