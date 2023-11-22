Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,144 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,252. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

