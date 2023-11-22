L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.44. 255,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

