Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,069 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Lam Research worth $602,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $15.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $723.03. 399,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,915. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $728.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

