Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.30% of Legend Biotech worth $33,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

LEGN traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. 689,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,194. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

