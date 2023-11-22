Lendway (LDWY) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lendway to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -49.18% -68.71% -17.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lendway and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 234 482 627 18 2.32

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Lendway’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Lendway and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.32 Lendway Competitors $1.18 billion $237.77 million 1.53

Lendway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

