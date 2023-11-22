Long X. Nghiem Sells 16,200 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$162,972.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,386. The stock has a market cap of C$805.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.24 and a 12-month high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

