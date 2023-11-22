Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.26. 1,569,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,100. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

