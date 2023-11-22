Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,533,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 13,103,198 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA cut their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Get Lufax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LU

Lufax Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Lufax shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.