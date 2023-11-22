Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 263,305 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Lululemon Athletica worth $282,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.99. The stock had a trading volume of 323,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $437.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.