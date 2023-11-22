Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 951 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

