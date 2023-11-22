Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

CPK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,751. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

