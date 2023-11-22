Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.28. 134,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

