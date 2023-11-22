Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,348. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $622.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.32. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

