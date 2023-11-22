Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 247,968 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247,968 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 3,267,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,418. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

