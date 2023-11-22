Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 329 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Shopify by 11.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 43,171 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 96.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

