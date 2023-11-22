MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 1.43% of MakeMyTrip worth $41,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $92,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 35.3% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 96.1% in the first quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 65.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 1.15. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

