Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $165,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.52. 371,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.