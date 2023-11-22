Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $62,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.97. 60,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,880. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

