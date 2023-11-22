Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 976,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 681,194 shares.The stock last traded at $94.66 and had previously closed at $94.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,859,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $80,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

