Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $411.39. 851,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $385.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

