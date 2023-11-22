Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228,277 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mastercard worth $570,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $411.47. The company had a trading volume of 900,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

