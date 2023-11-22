McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $4,597,876. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.33. 848,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

