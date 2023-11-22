Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

