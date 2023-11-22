Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Capital International Investors’ 4th Largest Position

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,831,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,058,741 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 1.39% of Meta Platforms worth $10,282,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 574,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,337,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $383,754,000 after acquiring an additional 542,728 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.89. 7,220,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,098,779. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.38 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.91 and its 200-day moving average is $294.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $878.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

