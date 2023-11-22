Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439,736 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $966,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $341.85. 7,391,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,099,699. The company has a market capitalization of $878.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average of $294.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

