MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

