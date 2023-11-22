MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

