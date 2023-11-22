MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

