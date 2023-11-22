MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

