MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

