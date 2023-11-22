MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $553.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.38 and its 200-day moving average is $496.56. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $557.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

