MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $404.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.79. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

