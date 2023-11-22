MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
