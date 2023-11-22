Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,445 shares of company stock worth $32,025,073. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

