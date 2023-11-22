Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 346 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

