Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 369 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nucor by 44.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 54,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

