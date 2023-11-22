Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 846 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

