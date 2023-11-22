Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 903 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $67.55.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

