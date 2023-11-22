Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Microchip Technology worth $666,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 219,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

